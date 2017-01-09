ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10,918,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 81,154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,087,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after buying an additional 197,299 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 154.6% in the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 563,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after buying an additional 342,092 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 176.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 543.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded up 4.02% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.24. 19,815,322 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $119.93.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from NVIDIA Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10,918,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/proshare-advisors-llc-has-10918000-position-in-nvidia-corporation-nvda/1145308.html.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.52 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $3,070,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,028.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $157,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,780.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.