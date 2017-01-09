ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10,232,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 59,052 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 25.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.9% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded up 0.09% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,827 shares. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.95 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business earned $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Vetr downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $352,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 91,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $10,725,994.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

