ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,820 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78,570 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Adobe Systems by 27.3% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Adobe Systems by 465.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Adobe Systems by 13.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Adobe Systems by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 0.115% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.425. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,480 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.735 and a beta of 1.07.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 19.96%. Adobe Systems’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen and Company raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wunderlich restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Pacific Crest raised their price target on Adobe Systems from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

In other Adobe Systems news, VP Richard Rowley sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $145,759.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles M. Geschke sold 48,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $5,003,843.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

