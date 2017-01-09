ProLogis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProLogis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ProLogis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ProLogis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “positive” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of ProLogis in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of ProLogis in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ProLogis, Inc. (PLD) Receives $52.32 Average PT from Analysts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of ProLogis by 194.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,179,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,026,000 after buying an additional 20,598,621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProLogis by 106.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,437,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,046,000 after buying an additional 7,950,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ProLogis by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,463,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,433,000 after buying an additional 3,379,560 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in shares of ProLogis by 1,356.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 3,296,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,439,000 after buying an additional 3,069,778 shares during the period. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProLogis by 19.7% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,726,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,051,000 after buying an additional 1,766,843 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProLogis (NYSE:PLD) opened at 54.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.10. ProLogis has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $54.87.

ProLogis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. ProLogis had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm earned $705 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProLogis will post ($0.27) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. ProLogis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.21%.

About ProLogis

Prologis, Inc is engaged in logistics real estate business, focused on markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company owns or has investments in, on a basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects in over 20 countries. Its segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital.

