Profund Advisors LLC Has $3,690,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 154.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.84. The company had a trading volume of 914,265 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $124.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

