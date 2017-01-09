Profund Advisors LLC Has $3,403,000 Stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower Corporation (REIT) were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 1,571.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 391,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after buying an additional 368,326 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 22.6% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,990,000 after buying an additional 139,315 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 5.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 4,467,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,519,000 after buying an additional 238,684 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 752,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) traded down 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,903 shares. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $83.07 and a one year high of $118.26. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.28.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s payout ratio is currently 117.17%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower Corporation (REIT) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on American Tower Corporation (REIT) from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

In other news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 40,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $4,608,906.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,307,259.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $255,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,396.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) Company Profile

American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.

