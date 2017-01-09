Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 128.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 115,933 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 99.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 1.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,537,171 shares. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The company’s market cap is $23.23 billion.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

In other news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 63,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $1,107,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,770.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott J. Deboer sold 48,780 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,121,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 238,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

