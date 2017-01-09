ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The shares of ProAssurance have gained 16% over the last one year compared to 21% gained by the Zacks categorized Property & Casualty insurance industry on the back of its exposure to persistently low interest rate as well as reduced retention rates. Volatility in premium retention in its physician business is another headwind. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at $0.67 reflecting 7.8% year over year decline. However, its inorganic growth strategies have largely helped it build a solid competitive market position. Its robust capital position has enabled it to boost investors’ return by undertaking share buybacks as well as paying quarterly dividends and special dividends. Prudent operating and financial leverage, responsible pricing, loss reserve practice and conservative investments in assets will likely drive growth.”

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) opened at 56.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11. ProAssurance Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $63.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. ProAssurance Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 13.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation during the second quarter valued at $121,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation during the third quarter valued at $186,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance Corporation

ProAssurance Corporation is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

