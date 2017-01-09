Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) opened at 58.86 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post $4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Nora Mary Everett sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,110,967.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen E. Shaff sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $705,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 292.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance services. The Company’s segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S.

