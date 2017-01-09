Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46,829,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 191.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos Holdings were worth $46,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings by 58,000.0% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings by 740.6% in the third quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) traded down 0.75% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.28. 103,736 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $59.45.

Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Leidos Holdings had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Leidos Holdings’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46,829,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/principal-financial-group-inc-has-46829000-position-in-leidos-holdings-inc-ldos/1144853.html.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Leidos Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Drexel Hamilton lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos Holdings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Leidos Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Leidos Holdings in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra purchased 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $151,580.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,817.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings, Inc (Leidos) is a science and technology solutions company focused on delivering solutions primarily in the areas of national security, health and engineering. The Company is a holding company whose direct 100%-owned subsidiary is Leidos, Inc, which delivers science and technology solutions in the areas of national security, health and engineering to agencies of the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community, the United States Department of Homeland Security, and other United States Government civil agencies, state and local government agencies, foreign governments and customers across a variety of commercial markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.