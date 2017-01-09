Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) VP David J. Mills Sells 1,954 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) VP David J. Mills sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $24,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,974 shares in the company, valued at $299,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) traded up 1.24% on Monday, reaching $13.04. 166,174 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. Primo Water Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a PE ratio of 67.22 and a beta of -0.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water Corporation by 129.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water Corporation during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water Corporation during the second quarter worth about $763,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water Corporation by 42.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water Corporation by 67.9% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Primo Water Corporation from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primo Water Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Primo Water Corporation is a provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

