Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Insider William A. Kelly Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) insider William A. Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $177,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) traded down 2.68% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.05. 80,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.14. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $73.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $59.49.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Primerica had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm earned $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post $4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Primerica by 289.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Calvert Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

About Primerica

Primerica Inc (Primerica) distributes financial products to middle-income households. The Company operates through three segments. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

