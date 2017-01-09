PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. PriceSmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business earned $739.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) traded down 2.50% during trading on Monday, reaching $85.70. 112,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, COO William J. Naylon sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $272,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $198,001.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,412.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 16.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 208,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $13,781,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PriceSmart by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,921,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in PriceSmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.

