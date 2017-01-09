Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Maintains Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. held its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117,740 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Air Transport Services Group accounts for about 12.6% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Air Transport Services Group worth $59,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Societe Generale bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 200.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) opened at 15.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $913.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Air Transport Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 20,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Hete sold 50,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,961,870.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) is a holding company. The Company provides airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. Through the Company’s subsidiaries, it offers a range of complementary services to delivery companies, freight forwarders, airlines and government customers.

