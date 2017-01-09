Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation during the third quarter worth about $3,909,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 92.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 390.7% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 6.7% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 20.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) traded up 0.52% during trading on Monday, reaching $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,693 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average is $79.27. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Dollar General Corporation had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company earned $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dollar General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a report on Thursday. Vetr raised shares of Dollar General Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.44 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a report on Sunday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 6,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $492,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,213.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

