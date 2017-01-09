PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Group

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $34.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PNM. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut their target price on PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus cut their target price on PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) opened at 34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6890.00 and a beta of 0.27. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05.

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $400.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740 million. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,283,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after buying an additional 226,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 307.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,294,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,344,000 after buying an additional 976,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,691,000 after buying an additional 75,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.)

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico and Subsidiaries (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company and Subsidiaries (TNMP).

