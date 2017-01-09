Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Given a $20.00 Price Target by RBC Capital Markets Analysts

RBC Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 57,758 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.30 and a beta of 0.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.21 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Given a $20.00 Price Target by RBC Capital Markets Analysts” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/physicians-realty-trust-doc-given-a-20-00-price-target-by-rbc-capital-markets-analysts/1144952.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 409.11%.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $259,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,838 shares in the company, valued at $556,317.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $468,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $122,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $131,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 6,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a healthcare real estate company. The Company is engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 150 properties located in approximately 30 states with approximately 5,799,340 net leasable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.