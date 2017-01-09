Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,562,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,404,000 after buying an additional 459,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,109,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,073,000 after buying an additional 457,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,145,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,293,000 after buying an additional 91,054 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,013,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.0% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,271,000 after buying an additional 656,896 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) traded down 1.62% on Monday, hitting $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,581,885 shares. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $71.74 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.42 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.97.

In other news, VP Lawrence Michael Ziemba sold 72,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $5,824,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 76,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $6,358,254.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining and marketing, and specialties businesses. The Company operates its business through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment includes its equity investment in DCP Midstream , LLC (DCP Midstream) and its investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP.

