Peter Lamb Sells 70,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Peter Lamb sold 70,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) opened at 15.32 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.39 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm earned $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 531.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post ($0.46) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Seven Eight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Exelixis by 78.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 444.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, S&P Equity Research increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $13.41 to $15.57 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development and commercialization of cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple receptor tyrosine kinases, in various tumor indications. Cabozantinib is indicated for the treatment of progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer, and is sold under the brand name COMETRIQ.

