Penn West Petroleum Ltd (PWT) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Penn West Petroleum Ltd (TSE:PWT) (NYSE:PWE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays PLC from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Penn West Petroleum from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penn West Petroleum from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.60 target price on shares of Penn West Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penn West Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Penn West Petroleum from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn West Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

Penn West Petroleum (TSE:PWT) traded down 2.788% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.615. 815,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $1.31 billion. Penn West Petroleum has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

About Penn West Petroleum

Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (Penn West) is an exploration and production company. The Company operates in the segment of exploring for, developing and holding interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

