Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Acal plc (ACL)

Acal plc (LON:ACL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 315 ($3.87) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s previous close.

ACL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acal plc in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Numis Securities Ltd began coverage on shares of Acal plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.20) target price for the company.

Acal plc (LON:ACL) opened at 233.1001 on Thursday. Acal plc has a 52 week low of GBX 203.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 285.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 146.97 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Acal plc Company Profile

ACAL plc designs, manufactures and distributes electronic products and solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Custom Distribution and Design & Manufacturing. The Custom Distribution segment provides customized electronic, photonic and medical products to the industrial, medical and healthcare markets, both from a range of international suppliers and from the Company’s Design & Manufacturing division.

