Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Saga PLC (SAGA)

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAGA. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.34) price objective on shares of Saga PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Saga PLC in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saga PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Saga PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Saga PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 230 ($2.83).

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) opened at 198.00 on Monday. Saga PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 170.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 227.38. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.21 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 203.79.

In other news, insider Lance Batchelor bought 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £49,623.84 ($60,985.42).

Saga PLC Company Profile

Saga plc is a provider of services for the customers aged 50 and over. The Company operates through three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. Insurance segment consists of general insurance products, such as Motor insurance, Home insurance and Other insurance. Travel segment primarily consists of the operation and delivery of package tours and cruise holiday products.

