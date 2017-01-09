Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at TheStreet

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pacific Crest reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on Paylocity Holding Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. First Analysis upgraded Paylocity Holding Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) opened at 31.34 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. The firm’s market cap is $1.61 billion.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Paylocity Holding Corporation had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business earned $65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post $0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity Holding Corporation news, CFO Peter J. Mcgrail sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $171,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation by 51.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 80,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation by 29.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,628,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,336,000 after buying an additional 51,609 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation by 29.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation is a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM), software solutions for medium-sized organizations. The Company’s services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. The cloud-based platform provides a suite of applications using a multi-tenant architecture.

