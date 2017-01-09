Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (ARCA:PZG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $2.30 price objective on the stock.
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (ARCA:PZG) opened at 1.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The firm’s market cap is $28.55 million. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.93.
