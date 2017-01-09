Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (ARCA:PZG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $2.30 price objective on the stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (ARCA:PZG) opened at 1.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The firm’s market cap is $28.55 million. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/paramount-gold-nevada-corp-pzg-rating-reiterated-by-roth-capital/1144162.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.