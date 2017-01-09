Panera Bread Company (PNRA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) by 46.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Panera Bread Company worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Panera Bread Company by 8.6% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Panera Bread Company by 8.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Panera Bread Company by 17.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Panera Bread Company during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Panera Bread Company by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) traded up 2.09% on Monday, reaching $212.43. The company had a trading volume of 556,851 shares. Panera Bread Company has a 52-week low of $178.99 and a 52-week high of $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.27.

Panera Bread Company (NASDAQ:PNRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Panera Bread Company had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business earned $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Panera Bread Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Panera Bread Company will post $6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNRA. Vetr downgraded Panera Bread Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.51 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wedbush downgraded Panera Bread Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Panera Bread Company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Panera Bread Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Panera Bread Company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.38.

In related news, SVP Scott G. Blair sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $37,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Panera Bread Company (Panera) is a food service provider. Panera is a national bakery-cafe concept with approximately 1,970 Company-owned and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in over 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Company Bakery-Cafe Operations, Franchise Operations, and Fresh Dough and Other Product Operations.

