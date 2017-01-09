Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Vetr upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.24 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Summit Redstone assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.30.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) opened at 135.05 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $12.38 billion. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $165.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The network technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 35.75% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company earned $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post $2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Mark Anderson sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 254,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,868,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Warmenhoven sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $311,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $743,954,000 after buying an additional 353,873 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,312,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $846,446,000 after buying an additional 543,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 30.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,871,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $776,196,000 after buying an additional 1,137,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,161,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $344,454,000 after buying an additional 229,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 122.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $249,884,000 after buying an additional 1,120,097 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

