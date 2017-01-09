Paddy Power Betfair Plc (PPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc (LON:PPB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £100.44 ($122.15).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPB shares. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a £100 ($121.61) price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “add” rating and set a £100 ($121.61) price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Investec upgraded Paddy Power Betfair Plc to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 9,170 ($111.52) to £100 ($121.61) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Paddy Power Betfair Plc from GBX 9,850 ($119.79) to £100 ($121.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Goodbody restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Paddy Power Betfair Plc (LON:PPB) traded up 0.57% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 8865.00. The stock had a trading volume of 103,344 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 7.37 billion. Paddy Power Betfair Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,525.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 14,275.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,565.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,760.59.

In related news, insider Alexander Gersh sold 40,000 shares of Paddy Power Betfair Plc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,087 ($110.51), for a total transaction of £3,634,800 ($4,420,284.57).

