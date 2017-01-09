Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCRX) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brean Capital assumed coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) traded down 1.25% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,086 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The firm’s market cap is $1.48 billion.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam drug delivery technology, for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its primary focus lies in the development of non-opioid products for postsurgical pain control.

