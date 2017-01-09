Owens-Illinois’ (OI) Hold Rating Reiterated at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Owens-Illinois in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.73) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) traded down 1.164% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.255. The stock had a trading volume of 512,676 shares. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.437 and a beta of 1.60.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company earned $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of glass containers. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. Its segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

