Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) VP Sells $19,900.00 in Stock

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) VP Paul L. Knutson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $19,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) traded down 2.76% during trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 98,674 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.74. Otter Tail Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $42.55.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Otter Tail Corporation had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post $1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Otter Tail Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Otter Tail Corporation by 2,566.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail Corporation during the third quarter worth $336,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 28.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 9.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 60.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Otter Tail Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Otter Tail Corporation Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Company’s subsidiaries own facilities and equipment used in the manufacture of producing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe, thermoformed products, heavy metal fabricated products, metal parts stamping, fabricating, painting and contract machining.

