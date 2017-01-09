Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) traded down 2.64% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,490 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company’s market capitalization is $62.44 million. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.57.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business earned $18.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 24.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,340,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,093,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of lighting platforms. The Company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, markets, sells and implements energy management systems consisting primarily of commercial and industrial interior and exterior lighting systems, and related services.

