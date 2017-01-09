Ophthotech Corporation (OPHT) President Sells $14,695.10 in Stock

Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) President Samir Chandrakant Patel sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $14,695.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,406 shares in the company, valued at $80,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Samir Chandrakant Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Samir Chandrakant Patel sold 3,844 shares of Ophthotech Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $19,066.24.

Shares of Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) opened at 4.96 on Monday. Ophthotech Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company’s market cap is $177.06 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59.

Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.07. Ophthotech Corporation had a negative net margin of 323.19% and a negative return on equity of 916.07%. The business earned $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ophthotech Corporation will post ($5.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 target price on Ophthotech Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. set a $92.00 price target on Ophthotech Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Gabelli cut Ophthotech Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research cut Ophthotech Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Ophthotech Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ophthotech Corporation by 114.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ophthotech Corporation by 66.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ophthotech Corporation by 18.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ophthotech Corporation by 138.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of Ophthotech Corporation by 54.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 4,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Ophthotech Corporation Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company specializes in the development of therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye, with a focus on developing therapeutics for age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its advanced product candidate is Fovista, which is for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs.

