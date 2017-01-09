Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) Cut to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded up 2.962% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.675. The stock had a trading volume of 158,502 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.674 and a beta of 0.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company earned $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings news, SVP Omar Segura sold 15,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $491,608.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,608.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Howard Freedman sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $563,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 134.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,757,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after buying an additional 1,579,045 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 19.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 911,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,692,000 after buying an additional 148,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 61.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 205,002 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 741.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings during the second quarter worth about $811,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers deals on closeouts, excess inventory and salvage merchandise. The Company’s product offerings include food, such as packaged food, including coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, salty snacks, condiments, sauces, spices, dry pasta, canned goods, cereal and cookies; housewares, such as cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, storage and garbage bags, detergents and cleaning supplies, cookware and glassware, frames and giftware; books and stationery, such as novels, business, cooking, inspirational and coffee table books along with digital versatile discs (DVDs), greeting cards and various office supplies and party goods, and bed and bath, such as household goods, including bedding, towels, curtains and associated hardware.

