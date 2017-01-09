Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

ONB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hilliard Lyons lowered Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) opened at 17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

In related news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 20,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $348,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 65.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services. Through its non-bank affiliates, the Company provides full service insurance brokerage services and other financial services.

