NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NV5 Global in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Cassil expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NV5 Global’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) opened at 35.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $348.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.59. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $111,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 46.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc, formerly NV5 Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients. The Company’s operations are organized into three segments: infrastructure, engineering and support services (INF), construction quality assurance (CQA) and program management services (PM).

