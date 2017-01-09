Numis Securities Ltd Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 650 ($7.99) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 464 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Burford Capital Limited in a report on Thursday, December 15th. N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Burford Capital Limited in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) opened at 647.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.32 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 524.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 437.91. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of GBX 200.25 and a one year high of GBX 650.00.

About Burford Capital Limited

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company. The Company provides a range of investment capital, financing and risk solutions. Its segments are provision of litigation investment, including reflecting litigation and arbitration-related investment activities anywhere in the world; provision of litigation insurance reflecting the United Kingdom and Channel Islands litigation insurance activities, and exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector.

