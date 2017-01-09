Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) had its price objective upped by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 766 ($9.41) to GBX 804 ($9.88) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 650 ($7.99) to GBX 750 ($9.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC upped their target price on Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 680 ($8.36) to GBX 690 ($8.48) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.28) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Investec upped their target price on Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 650 ($7.99) to GBX 660 ($8.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hilton Food Group plc presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 731.80 ($8.99).

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) opened at 685.0001 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 501.21 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 613.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.76. Hilton Food Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 486.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 703.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Numis Securities Ltd Boosts Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) Price Target to GBX 804” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/numis-securities-ltd-boosts-hilton-food-group-plc-hfg-price-target-to-gbx-804/1144805.html.

Hilton Food Group plc Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retail meat packing company. The Company operates through three segments: Western Europe, Central Europe, and Central costs and other. The Western Europe segment covers its businesses in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Holland, Sweden and Denmark. In Central Europe, its meat packing business, based at Tychy in Poland, supplies customers across Central Europe, from Hungary to the Baltics.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.