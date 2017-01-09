Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Nuance Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) traded up 3.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,189 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.61 billion. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post $1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine A. Martin sold 10,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam Bruce Bowden sold 4,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $55,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 170,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 661.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 577,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 501,823 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition solutions and natural language understanding technologies. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare; Mobile and Consumer; Enterprise, and Imaging. The Company offers its customers solutions in automated speech recognition; capabilities for natural language understanding; dialog and information management; biometric speaker authentication; text-to-speech; optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support.

