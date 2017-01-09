Novartis AG (NVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $71.91 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Novartis AG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus raised Novartis AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.18.

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) traded up 0.93% on Monday, hitting $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,403 shares. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis AG had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post $4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Novartis AG by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. PacWest Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Novartis AG by 0.4% in the third quarter. PacWest Financial Management Inc now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Novartis AG by 0.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company. The Company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals, including eye care products. Its portfolio includes medicines, eye care and generic pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Alcon and Sandoz.

