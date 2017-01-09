Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN) Insider Sells $35,838.00 in Stock

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) insider Lea Anne Doolittle sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $35,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) opened at 59.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Northwest Natural Gas Company had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company earned $87.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Gas Company during the third quarter worth $110,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries. The local gas distribution business, referred to as the utility segment, serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

