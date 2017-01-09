Northpointe Capital LLC Invests $2,650,000 in Public Storage (PSA)

Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 6.0% in the second quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Public Storage by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 217,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 17,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 99,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded down 0.68% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.79. The company had a trading volume of 601,720 shares. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.46.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 52.71%. The firm had revenue of $663.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post $6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 122.70%.
PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $284.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. FBR & Co lowered their price target on Public Storage from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.35.
In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 69,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.98 per share, with a total value of $14,997,649.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,396,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,908,606.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.42, for a total value of $10,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.
