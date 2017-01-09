Northpointe Capital LLC Buys 6,717 Shares of Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,714,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 126.6% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after buying an additional 430,949 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,638,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,168.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 359,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 331,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,760,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,961,000 after buying an additional 234,573 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) traded up 0.29% on Monday, reaching $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 525,417 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $55.02.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business earned $233 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $51,552.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $702,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio, imaging and communication technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, home, work and on mobile devices. The Company offers digital signal processing and compression technologies. Its technologies enable the development of the audio technologies for the cinema, home entertainment, mobile and gaming experiences.

