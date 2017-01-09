Northpointe Capital LLC Acquires 12,736 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX)

Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC owned 0.98% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 399.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. TFS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,118,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after buying an additional 49,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 341.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) traded down 0.57% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.05. 43,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $452.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.45.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Thomas A. Reiser purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $308,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,162.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Reiser purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 166,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,964.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, Allegiance Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual customers. In addition to banking during normal business hours, the Company offers extended drive-in hours, automated teller machines (ATMs) and banking by telephone, mail and Internet.

