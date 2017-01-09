Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,848,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $855,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,442,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 888.8% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,654,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after buying an additional 1,486,916 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,281.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 915,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,512,000 after buying an additional 849,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 28.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,412,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after buying an additional 757,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 312.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after buying an additional 738,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 70.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $83.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/northern-trust-corp-reduces-position-in-lowes-companies-inc-low/1144654.html.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

In other news, insider Marshall A. Croom sold 6,300 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $450,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $183,386.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.