Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $123,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 766,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after buying an additional 43,518 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $215,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) opened at 74.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm earned $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Vetr lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

In related news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $42,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (C.H. Robinson) is a third-party logistics company. The Company provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies of all sizes, in a variety of industries. C.H. Robinson has handled approximately 16.9 million shipments, and worked with over 110,000 active customers.

