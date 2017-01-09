Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stake Increased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 630.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,280 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 110.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $5,422,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) traded down 0.92% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.05. 2,270,033 shares of the company were exchanged. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.32. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company earned $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.76.

In other news, insider Michael G. Koppel sold 87,257 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $5,090,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 42,847 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,570,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes approximately 123 Nordstrom branded full-line stores in the United States and Nordstrom.com, approximately 215 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores, two Canada full-line stores, Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook, and other retail channels, including five Trunk Club showrooms and TrunkClub.com, its two Jeffrey boutiques and one clearance store that operates under the name Last Chance.

