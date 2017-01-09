Nomura Initiates Coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Stock analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) opened at 26.55 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $27.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

