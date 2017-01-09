Noble Corporation (NE) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays PLC

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Noble Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Vetr downgraded Noble Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on Noble Corporation from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Noble Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.76.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) opened at 7.33 on Monday. Noble Corporation has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Noble Corporation had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Noble Corporation will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/09/noble-corporation-ne-rating-increased-to-equal-weight-at-barclays-plc/1144354.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Noble Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Noble Corporation by 77.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in Noble Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Noble Corporation by 112.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Corporation Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.