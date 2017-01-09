NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NMIH. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of NMI Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NMI Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) traded down 3.81% on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 188,973 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. NMI Holdings has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock’s market capitalization is $597.29 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in NMI Holdings during the second quarter worth $7,282,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in NMI Holdings during the third quarter worth $4,603,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in NMI Holdings during the second quarter worth $2,887,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in NMI Holdings during the second quarter worth $2,635,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in NMI Holdings by 59.0% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 977,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 362,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc (NMIH) provides private mortgage guaranty insurance (MI) through its insurance subsidiaries. The Company’s insurance subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC), is an MI provider on loans purchased by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively the Government-sponsored enterprises(GSEs)).

