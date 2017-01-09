Nike, Inc. (NKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $60.31 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Nomura set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $57.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded down 0.87% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,044,859 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. Nike has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $65.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,740,584.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 136,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $7,089,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,737,851.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,158,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,921,530,000 after buying an additional 366,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,587,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,926,306,000 after buying an additional 662,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,211,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,538,008,000 after buying an additional 143,272 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 14.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 25,453,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,405,003,000 after buying an additional 3,203,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

